Phillauri Actress Mehreen Pirzada Signs Four Big Films

Mehreen Pirzada is gearing up for her blockbuster films.

We all loved the cute bubbly girl Anu played by Mehreen Pirzada in “Phillauri”. Mehreen Pirzada who made her debut with Anushka Sharma’s production, “Phillauri” is all set for her next ventures on the silver screens.

The actress is gearing up for not one or two but four big South filmdom projects.

When contacted Mehreen she confirmed the news and added: “Yes I am working on four big projects.”

Unveiling the details about her films Mehreen added, “I have “Raju the Great” with Ravi Teja, it’s his comeback film. Ravi is playing a blind guy and in the whole film, I play the centralized character. The story completely revolves around me. It’s a completely commercial film with a commercially hit director.”

She then gave an insight about her remaining three projects, Mehreen continued, “Then I have “Mahanubhavudu” with Sharwanand. The teasers of both the films are out and people have really loved it. My third film is “Jawaan” with Sai Dharam Teja. He is a patriot in this I have a very glamorous role. Then I have a Tamil- Telugu bilingual debut film directed by Suseenthiran and here the character that I play is going to be the most entertaining one.”

“I had also signed two other films but then I dropped out because I have not able to fit them in my schedule,” concluded Mehreen.

