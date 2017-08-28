Phir Hera Pheri Director Neeraj Vora In Coma Since 10 Months, This Bollywood Friend Is Paying For His Medical Expenses

This news had certainly shocked us last year and it still does. Director of Phir Hera Pheri, Neeraj Vora has been in a coma for the past 10 months. Yes, he is the same person who made us laugh with his character ‘Nattu’ in Aamir Khan’s 1999 film, ‘Mann’. According to reports, producer Firoz Nadiadwala is taking care of the actor, as there is no one from his family to look after him. Yes, Nadiadwala has reportedly has converted a room in his bungalow into ICU where Neeraj Vora has been kept in the state of coma. He has also been paying for his medical expenses.

Vora, who has acted in films like ‘Mann’ and ‘Badshah’, and directed films like ‘Khiladi 420’ and ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, suffered a brain stroke when he was in Delhi in October last year and was admitted to AIIMS.

The actor has no one from the family to look after him. His wife passed away in 2004 and his mother also left for heavenly abode soon after. The actor has no kids. While he was shifted to Mumbai hospital, Vora’s close friends from the industry, like Paresh Rawal and Aamir Khan, have been enquiring about his health. They had visited him in the hospital as well.

Vora wrote the screenplay for many films like ‘Rangeela’, ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’, ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’ and ‘Hera Pheri’.

