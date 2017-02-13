PHOTO ALERT! Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur Is Indeed A Prince Charming

Recently, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor shared the first clear picture of his adorable daughter, Misha. After almost 6 months and more, the actor shared the photo and fans couldn’t stop gushing about the cute toddler. Well, fans are in for another delight! Yes, a photograph of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan is finally out and we just can’t move our eyes from him.

The little Taimur is indeed a prince and those cute little innocent grey eyes, blonde hair, and that cute look, OMG we have just fallen in love with him. Describing her baby, Kareena in her description of Taimur had earlier said: “Taimur is the most beautiful baby this side of the equator.” We agree with you Kareena! Since his birth on December 20, 2016, Taimur has been a talk of the town and has become the most talked about star kid on social media.

The two-month-old Taimur is surely charming and beautiful. Well, its baby pictures galore in Bollywood. We just can’t wait to see more pictures of these newly born star kids who are currently ruling the social media.