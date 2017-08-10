Photo Alert: Ranveer Singh’s Intense Transformation In Only 6 Weeks Will Shock You!

The Befikre actor Ranveer Singh is always seen cheery for the media with a variety of poses and this picture has surprised us all!

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his risky fashion style, good looks and for quirky roles. From ‘Ram Leela’ to ‘Dil Dhadkne Do’ and his recent movie ‘Befikre’ the actor has been seen in new avatars for each of his films. And we all know Ranveer Singh is very serious on his roles and hence trains very hard to get it perfect.

So its no surprise that Ranveer Singh can magically go from a lean body to buff muscled body within in 6 short weeks. The actor had bulked up for his movie ‘Ram Leela’ where his worked out body was on display quite often for all to see.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Stevens Lloyd, the actor’s trainer shared a throwback picture of Ranveer Singh from the sets of his ‘Ram Leela’ with his spectacular body with the caption,

“6 WEEK #transformationwith my boy @ranveersingh … Haven’t posted this in a long while but every time I look at it makes me very proud and remember that @ranveersingh and I worked extremely hard to achieve this result despite his extremely busy schedule that sometimes involved us working out at very late hours of the night or very early hours of the morning … never the less we got it done 💪🏼😎#goodtimes.”

Although the picture is from a couple of years ago, we sure are impressed with the dedication Ranveer Singh has for his movies and roles. His recent movie ‘Befikre’ was a fail at the box office but looks like the actor doesn’t believe in thinking over the past and has moved on to his next venture.

Ranveer Singh will be seen next in the historical movie ‘Padmavati’ with his girlfriend actress Deepika Padukone and actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.

We sure are excited to see his new look for the upcoming movie!

‘Jagga Jasoos’ actor Ranbir Kapoor is also busy beefing up for his next Sanjay Dutt untitled biopic under Rajkumar Hirani. Ranbir was recently spotted all muscled up for his role. He has apparently added 13 kilos to his body to look as close to Sanjay Dutt for the film!

Ranbir Kapoor is under rigorous training for his beefed up look.

Watch Video : Ranveer Singh Shaves Off His Padmavati Beard Live!