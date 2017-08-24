Photo Alert! Shahid Kapoor Shares Yet Another Adorable Picture With Mira And Misha!

Shahid Kapoor shares yet another picture of him with wife Mira and baby Misha.

The ‘Udta Punjab’ actor Shahid Kapoor is currently on a family vacation in London with wife Mira Rajput and baby girl Misha but is still making news in India. The parents planned an international trip for Misha’s first birthday (26th August) as a family vacation. It’s a much-needed break for Shahid Kapoor and also gives the father daughter to spend some time together.

The happy father Shahid Kapoor is always seen sharing adorable snaps of his cute daughter Misha over social media. The vacation pictures are already making us gush with cuteness and say #VacationGoals. Shahid shared yet another adorable picture of the trio and labelled it Best times.

Best times. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 20, 2017 at 12:53am PDT

Breakfast sugar rush. 🤓 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

My ❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 19, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

#playtime with lil missy A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

And she learns how to clap. 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Pool time with missy. #besttimes A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor’s next movie ‘Padmavati’s been surrounded by controversies from day one. It is a historical adaptation of the Rajput Princess Padmavati and her alleged relationship with Allaudin Khilji. And is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie stars Deepika Padukone as Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Khilji in the lead. The movie is due to release at the end of 2017.

Watch: Mira Rajput And Daughter Misha Harassed At Airport

