Photo Alert! Shahid Kapoor Shares Yet Another Adorable Picture With Mira And Misha!

The ‘Udta Punjab’ actor Shahid Kapoor is currently on a family vacation in London with wife Mira Rajput and baby girl Misha but is still making news in India. The parents planned an international trip for Misha’s first birthday (26th August) as a family vacation. It’s a much-needed break for Shahid Kapoor and also gives the father daughter to spend some time together.
The happy father Shahid Kapoor is always seen sharing adorable snaps of his cute daughter Misha over social media. The vacation pictures are already making us gush with cuteness and say #VacationGoals. Shahid shared yet another adorable picture of the trio and labelled it Best times.
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor’s next movie ‘Padmavati’s been surrounded by controversies from day one. It is a historical adaptation of the Rajput Princess Padmavati and her alleged relationship with Allaudin Khilji. And is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie stars Deepika Padukone as Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Khilji in the lead. The movie is due to release at the end of 2017.
