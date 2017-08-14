Photo Alert: Shahid Kapoor’s Playtime With Baby Misha, Akshay Kumar Turns Chef With Son Aarav!

Recently, royal couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan returned back from their first Swiss holiday with son Taimur. Now, another couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have headed for their first family vacation with daughter Misha. Well, Misha is just days away from celebrating her first birthday on August 26 and parents Shahid, Mira are making big plans.

The doting father has taken some time out from his work schedule to celebrate the occasion on their first holiday. The proud parents are having a gala time with their daughter and other family members but the two have also kept the vacation destination a secret so far.

Well, Shahid shared the first picture of Misha from their holiday and we are awestruck. The picture sees Misha holding a football, while Shahid helps her walk. Misha adorably stares into the camera and we just can’t move our eyes off her. Isn’t the picture overloaded with cuteness?

Shahid Kapoor shared the adorable picture with a caption, “#playtime with lil missy”

#playtime with lil missy A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:18am PDT



Shahid recently took to Instagram and shared about his no-work zone. He wrote, “First family vacay. And we are off.”

First family vacay. And we are off. 🤗🤗 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

Here’s another picture of Shahid Kapoor posing with wife Mira Rajput and her sister.

Shahid, Mira & Mira’s sister😻 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor.fc) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Breakfast sugar rush. 🤓 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

This is not Misha’s first international trip as she along with Mira had accompanied Shahid Kapoor to New York City for IIFA 2017 awards last month.

On the work front, Shahid is prepping up for his role as Raja Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama Padmavati. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Shahid’s wife and Ranveer Singh, features as Alauddin Khilji.

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna has shared a cute picture of Akshay Kumar cooking with their son Aarav. She captioned the image as, Father and son busy making soufflé and layered white chocolate mousse for our dinner guests.I have trained my boys well 🙂 #dessertstory#sundayshenanigans”

Father and son busy making soufflé and layered white chocolate mousse for our dinner guests.I have trained my boys well 🙂 #dessertstory #sundayshenanigans A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has performed very well at the box office. The film has collected Rs 49.75 crore net approx. in its first weekend. Akshay will soon start the post-production work for PadMan. The film is produced by his wife Twinkle.

Padman is based on the real life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad making machine. Arunachalam is credited for having innovated grass-root mechanisms for generating awareness about traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in rural India.

Padman is directed by R. Balki and is going to see Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte alongside Akshay Kumar.

