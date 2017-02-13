Photo Alert! Sridevi’s Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor Makes Her Relationship Official With Akshat Ranjan?

Jhanvi Kapoor has been making waves currently.

Being a star kid, Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor has always been subjected to limelight by fans as well as by media. From her glamorous red carpet appearances to her party pictures with friends, Jhanvi has always grabbed many eyeballs. Well, Jhanvi Kapoor might still have time to make her Bollywood debut. But her alleged love life has always been a talk of the town.

Earlier, reports were doing rounds that the star kid was dating Shikhar Pahariya but later, it came to everyone’s notice that the man in her life is actually Akshat Ranjan. We went through Jhanvi’s Instagram account and the stunning diva has many cozy and adorable pictures of her with Akshat.

Akshat had made his first public appearance with Jhanvi and Sridevi at Shah Rukh Khan-Alia Bhatt’s Dear Zindagi screening. Going by their social media photos, they definitely look more than friends. Well, Jhanvi has now shared a new picture of her with rumored boyfriend Akshat and sharing the frame are none other than her parents, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.

Are they making their relationship official with this? Are these pictures enough to prove that Jhanvi and Akshat know each other since a long time and are heading to make their relationship official? Time will tell better!

