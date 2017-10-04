Photo: Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Poses In A Pool, Picture Goes Viral!

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s recent pictures
The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has lately become a newsmaker. The young girl has already made some stunning appearances at B-town events. She had stolen the limelight at the screening of Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Gauri Khan’s hotel launch.
The only daughter among the three siblings, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, the pretty girl is very dear to her father. She keeps the buzz created in the media with her constant pictures surfacing online every now and then. She is very good friends with other star kids like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Ahaan Pandey.
Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News
It is being expected that Suhana will make her debut in the Bollywood film industry soon. But papa SRK has already said that the minimum qualification he wants his kids to hold is a graduate. Nevertheless, the star kid seems to be all set for her debut, whenever it happens. She has already got an ample amount of fan following on the social media sites. Every picture of hers goes viral as soon as it comes out in the public domain.
A recent picture of Suhana has also gone viral where she is seen posing in a pool. And we must say that she is looking absolutely stunning in the click! Whether it is Suhana’s intense look, her multiple ear piercings, red painted nails or her swimsuit, everything is just breathtaking.
The snap has been shared with the caption, “You are my sunshine My only sunshine #naturalbeauty #sundayfunday”
We are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen. Meanwhile, check out some more snaps of Suhana Khan:
Watch Video : Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan Arrive Together At Ranbir Kapoor’s Birthday Bash