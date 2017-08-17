Photo: This Snap Having Abhishek Bachchan Kissing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Just Adorable!

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan give marriage goals to other couples in the B-town!

The Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one adorable couple in B-town, who probably gives every other couple marriage goals. The two of them look exceptionally great together. And anyone would say that they are made for each other.

It is very often that we see the actor expressing his love for the actress on social media. Whether it is sharing her pictures from her red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, or just sharing a simple selfie with her, Junior B has always been open about his love.

But this time it is the actor’s friend Atul Kasbekar who has shared an adorable snap of the couple. Atul is a fashion photographer and film producer. Sharing the picture on Instagram, he writes, “Just a beautiful candid moment from some time ago between two lovely people. I love this image #photography #photographer #photograph #bollywood #aishwaryarai #abhishekbachchan #nikon”

Just a beautiful candid moment from some time ago between two lovely people 😊😍 I love this image #photography #photographer #photograph #bollywood #aishwaryarai #abhishekbachchan #nikon A post shared by #TheCoolHunter (@atulkasbekar) on Aug 15, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

In the click, Abhishek, the hubby, can be seen planting a sweet kiss on the forehead of Aishwarya, the wife. While Junior B has closed his eyes while kissing, Aish is seen in all smiles.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The sweet couple is parents to an adorable girl, whom they have named Aradhya.

Talking about the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going to be seen in the film Fanney Khan. The film is going to be directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It also stars Anil Kapoor.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan is going to appear in a comedy film titled Lefty with Prabhu Deva. He is also going to be seen in a film titled Paltan, which will be helmed by JP Dutta. But currently, he is busy with his team Pink Panthers which participates in the Pro Kabaddi League.