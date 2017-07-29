Photos: Celebs Attend Inder Kumar’s Funeral

Bollywood actor Inder Kumar, who starred in Salman Khan’s Wanted, died due to a massive heart attack on Friday at around 2 am. As per media reports, the actor succumbed to a heart attack at his residence at Four Bungalows, Andheri in Mumbai. The cremation ceremony happened yesterday at the Yaari Road Shamshaan Bhoomi, attended by close friends and family members.

Uttaran serial actor Ayub Khan, Dolly Bindra, actress Tina Ghai, Comedian Sunil Pal, Puneet Vashist and few others were present at the funeral.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who landed in Mumbai yesterday from Morocco, was expected to attend the last rites of his Wanted co-star. However, the actor was not seen anywhere during the last rites. Inder Kumar was very close to Salman Khan and his family. The two have worked together in many films and one out of it happens to be, Wanted.

During one of the interviews in February this year, Inder Kumar had expressed his wish to work more with his Wanted co-star Salman Khan. The actor had said, ”I have worked more with Salman Khan and wish to do the same in the future as well. He is my brother, my guru and the biggest star in the industry right now.”

In his career of nearly 2 decades, Inder Kumar has worked in over 20 movies including ‘Tirchhi Topiwale’ (1998), ‘Kahi Pyar Na Ho Jaaye’ (2000), ‘Wanted’ (2009) ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’ (1996), ‘Agnipath’ (2012) and ‘Tumko Na Bhool Payenge’ (2002). The Masoom film actor, who was last seen Yeh Dooriyaan (2011) was currently preparing for his next comedy film, ‘Phati Padi Hai Yaar’.

Inder Kumar was one of the promising talents but due to some accident, he was asked to bed rest for three years after which his career took a jolt.

