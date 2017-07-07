PHOTOS: Disha Patani Looks SMOKING HOT In This Latest Photoshoot For A Magazine

😊 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT

Disha Patani is sizzling in her latest photoshoot for a magazine!

The young beauty of Bollywood, Disha Patani, is someone who rules over many hearts in India as well as abroad. The model turned actress has flawed everyone with her awesome looks and her pictures never fail to increase the heartbeats of many.

When her snaps for the GQ cover had surfaced on the internet, they immediately went viral. And the same thing has happened when the actress has posed in her latest photo shoots for magazines Harper’s Bazaar and Filmfare.

The actress is at her beauty best in these photos and we can’t help ourselves saying that she is looking ultra glam in the clicks!

Talking to indianexpress.com, Disha had given some tips to all girls out there. She said, “There are many things you do to enhance your outer beauty with cosmetics and all, but you have to be comfortable with yourself first. Don’t let people tell you that you are fat or beautiful or ugly, you should love yourself before anything or anyone else does. Eat healthy, have fun, be yourself.”

Disha had won over many hearts with her debut film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She is next going to be seen sharing screen space with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Both of them are going to be seen as a pair in ‘Baaghi 2’. We have already seen their sizzling chemistry in the single ‘Befikra’. And now with the two stars featuring in a film, everyone is eagerly waiting to see their chemistry again!