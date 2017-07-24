Photos: Gauri Khan Enjoys Her Vacation In Los Angeles With Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan And Sussane Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and an amazing interior designer, Gauri Khan is currently on a vacation in Los Angeles, California.

The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is a multi-talented person. She has created her own identity with the amazing work that she does in her profession of Interior designing. Along with being a perfect homemaker, mom and wife, she is also a perfect businesswoman.

The lady is currently enjoying her vacations in the foreign land of Los Angeles, California. She has shared some awesome snaps from her trip.

In one of the pictures, Gauri can be seen sitting and enjoying the warm sunlight. She shared the picture captioning it as, “Soaking up the California sun”.

CLICK NEXT TO SEE MORE PHOTOS

Soaking up the California sun A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 23, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Watch Video : Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Slays It!