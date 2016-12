Bollywood stars Sunny Leone, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Hrithik Roshan and others were spotted in their off-duty look on Friday, December 30, 2016. CLICK NEXT TO SEE MORE PHOTOS!

New mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted on a lunch date with hubby Saif Ali Khan at a restaurant in Mumbai. Kareena looked stunning and was glowing like always as she posed for the shutterbugs.