Photos: Inside Gauri Khan’s New Store With Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Others

B-town beauties Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor spotted at Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan’s new store.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has been teasing us with her lavish inside pictures from her newly launched store in Mumbai. Who’s who of the Bollywood can’t stop from visiting Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan’s new store, located in Juhu, Mumbai. Recently, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Sridevi and Manish Malhotra visited to take a look of the new store that is currently grabbing all the limelight.Bollywood’s favourite girl squad once again spotted together in their best stylish appearances.

The yummy mummies were seen having a great time together. Malaika looked hot like always in denim with white knot top while Karisma Kapoor carried a very basic yet stylish look. Amrita Arora looked pretty in white on white outfit. The ladies were seen posing for the shutterbugs inside Gauri Khan’s new store, “Gauri Khan Designs”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Also seen at the store were Manish Malhotra and Sridevi. The timeless beauty looked stunning in bell bottom denim paired with cold shoulder top and heels. Also seen were Bhavna Pandey and Nandita Mahtani.

Going by the pictures, you can definitely expect Gauri Khan’s signature glam aesthetic, crystal-studded bespoke lighting and much more as a part of her designs. The design studio has already found its first client and its Varun Dhawan. Just recently his mom was spotted picking out wallpapers for his new pad.

In addition to her recent collaboration with Tisva for premium lightings, the store promises glimpses of Peruvian art nestled alongside home decor bigwigs, including Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren home accessories.

CLICK NEXT TO SEE PHOTOS: