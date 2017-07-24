Photos: Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Director Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Can Give Tough Competition To Other Star Kids

Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali looks gorgeous!

Imtiaz Ali is one of the most famous directors of Bollywood film industry. He is coming up with his next directorial ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 4, this year.

The director is a father to a gorgeous girl Ida. Ida Ali is now 15 years old and we must say that she has grown in one pretty and stunning girl.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Wherever we see nowadays, there are media reports on the star kids. Celeb kids like Saif Ali Khan – Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and Sridevi – Boney Kapoor’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor are always in the limelight. But we must say that if Ida decides to enter the Bollywood film industry, she will definitely give a tough competition to these star kids!

Ida is Imtiaz and his ex-wife Preety’s only child. The director had parted ways with his wife back in the year 2012. But they had kept it a secret. The two of them did not want their then 11 years old daughter to get affected by their separation.

Ida is one stylish girl who has an amazing sense of fashion. And you can definitely take some fashion tips from the snaps that she shares via her Instagram handle. Her pictures tell us that she loves to travel and to dress up. And on the top of everything she loves to party with her friends.

Click next to see some of her pictures: