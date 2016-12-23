Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez Celebrates Christmas With Little Kids, Twinkle Khanna, Elli Avram And Others At Pre-Christmas Bash!

Everyone has geared up for Christmas celebrations and so are our Bollywood celebrities. With Christmas round the corner, B-town celebs have already started celebrating the festival in a full swing. Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted having a pre-Christmas bash in a unique way. The actress chose to spend some time with special kids, making their Christmas memorable and happy. Dressed in a red satin dress with Reindeer headband, Jacqueline was seen dancing and having a good time with little kids.

On the other hand, B-town stars Twinkle Khanna, Lara Dutta, Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari, Elli Avram, Arjan Bajwa, Sooraj Pancholi, and few others gathered for pre-Christmas celebrations, hosted by jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali at a restaurant in Mumbai on December 22nd night. The stars were seen having a good time like never before.