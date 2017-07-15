Photos: Jhanvi Kapoor Looks Beautiful In This Simple Avatar

Jhanvi Kapoor can carry Indian dresses with equal grace as western outfits.

Jhanvi Kapoor is the daughter of two renowned Bollywood personalities, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. While her father is a film producer, her mother is a phenomenal actress. Without any doubt, the star kid has inherited her style sense from mom Sridevi who is not only an awesome actress but also a stylish diva.

Last night, Jhanvi Kapoor was photographed at the Mumbai airport. She wore a simple pink kurta paired with a palazzo and a dupatta completed the look. Although the dress was a simple one with the kurta having gota detailing, she carried off the dress with the air of a celebrity. Even though the star kid has not debuted in Bollywood she has already grasped the way of tackling the paparazzi early enough. She is already getting appreciations for her looks that she adopts whenever she steps out of her house.

On the other hand, Jhanvi was earlier reported to be debuting in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 but it seems that doesn’t work out. It was also reported that she will work in the Hindi remake of the Marathi movie Sairat alongside Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar. No confirmations regarding this project have been received. While her debut is uncertain, her mother Sridevi’s recently released movie MOM did not receive good reviews. But, Sridevi’s young kids are always very supportive of their mother.