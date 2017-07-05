Photos: Jhanvi Kapoor Watches Sridevi’s Film Mom With Ishaan Khattar And Others!

Sridevi’s daughters and Khushi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar, Tabu, Javed Akhtar and others clicked at the special screening Of ‘Mom’, held in Mumbai on July 4, 2017.

Sridevi attended the special screening of her upcoming film ‘Mom’ with husband Boney Kapoor. Mom is a story of Devki played by Sridevi, a loving wife and mother of two beautiful daughters. The film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui is releasing on July 7.

