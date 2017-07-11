PHOTOS: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor With Mira Rajput And Misha, And Others Leave For IIFA 2017

A chain of Bollywood celebs was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they all left for attending IIFA 2017.

After the National Awards, it is the International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly known as IIFA Awards, which is considered to be the most prestigious award. Every year the members of the Indian film industry grace the event. And we witness the appreciation of talents of the industry.

The award show is huge and therefore the locations for the event have been equally huge. From Dubai to Macau, the award show explores some of the most exotic cities of the world. This year IIFA is going to be held in the New York City. The 2-day event is going to take place on July 14 and July 15. For attending the same, our B-town celebs have started leaving for NYC.

This afternoon, we spotted a chain of Bollywood celebs at the Mumbai International Airport as they all left for attending IIFA 2017. Among the celebrities snapped were the famous filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Saif Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan and Neetu Chandra.

We also spotted the actor Shahid Kapoor leaving with his wife Mira Rajput and little baby Misha. Usually, we get to see Misha’s face clearly. But this time the actor had fully covered her face.

We also spotted Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Khan, the TV actor and host Maniesh Paul. We also saw Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Agnihotri and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri at the airport leaving for the same event.

