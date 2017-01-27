Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor And Others Spotted

Bollywood celebrities Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Boman Irani and others were clicked on Republic day in Mumbai.

1. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who has geared up for the release of his upcoming film Half Girlfriend, was spotted exiting from director Mohit Suri’s office.

2. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was clicked on the sets of her upcoming film Haseena, based on Dawood Ibrahim‘s sister Haseena Parkar.

3. The always looking gorgeous Ileana D’Cruz spotted at a dinner party in Mumbai along with other B-town celebrities.

4. Also spotted on Republic Day dinner party was none other than actor Boman Irani.

5. Keeping her look casual and cool, actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb was also spotted at a dinner party.

6. Lauren Gottlieb posed for the shutterbugs with Vishal Dadlani after an eventful day.

7. Actor Jay Bhanushali arrived at the dinner party with his lovely wife Mahhi Vij.

8. The new mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with Sophie Choudry at Manish Malhotra’s residence.