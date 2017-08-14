Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Son Taimur Off To Nani House!

After returning from her Swiss holiday, Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted with son Taimur Ali Khan at mother Babita’s residence in Mumbai.

The ‘Nawab’ family recently returned from their lavish Swiss vacation. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their son Taimur Ali Khan were recently spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from their Swiss holiday. The seven-month-old baby stole the limelight at the airport as he greeted paparazzi with great attentiveness. Taimur was safely perched on his father’s arm, while the couple walked hand-in-hand as they were leaving the premises of the airport.

Now, post their Swiss vacation, Kareena and Taimur were spotted at grandmother Babita’s house in Mumbai. There is no denying adorable Taimur is always the centre of media glare and this time again, he grabbed all the attention with his adorable and innocent appearance with mommy Kareena. Kareena looked cool in a casual black top while Taimur looked adorable in an orange t-shirt and grey pants.

Now that holidays end, Kareena Kapoor will begin shooting for Veere Di Wedding, her next film with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Last seen in Rangoon, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Kaalakaandi, Chef and Bazaar.

