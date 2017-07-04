PHOTOS: Lisa Haydon’s Post Pregnancy Looks Will Surprise You

💃 @alexandrevauthierofficial @29lowndes @carlfbucherer #pfw #AmfarParis A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Lisa Haydon is back to her flawless figure post her pregnancy!

Lisa Haydon tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dino Lalvani in an intimate low-key ceremony in October, last year. And the couple became proud parents to a baby boy on May 17, this year.

The actress had shared a few pictures via her Instagram handle flaunting her baby bump. And they all looked super cute. But as we all know that a woman’s body goes through so many changes after she delivers a baby. Especially her figure does not remain the same.

But surprisingly Lisa has regained her old figure in such a short span of time. It has been just a few months and the actress is back to her flawless figure. Her post-pregnancy pictures will surprise you!

Check out some of her pictures here…

Lisa tied the knot with her businessman beau Dino Lalvani in a beach wedding in Phuket, Thailand in October last year. Both of them had been dating each other for a long time, after which they finally got married. Dino is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani.

On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in a special appearance in Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. The film had Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Also, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the Pakistani actor Fawad Khan were seen in supporting roles. Lisa will be next seen in Milan Luthria’s ‘Baadshaho’. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 1, this year.