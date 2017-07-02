Photos: Malaika Arora Snapped In A Different Avatar At Airport

Malaika Arora Khan was snapped at Mumbai airport last night. She was back from her vacation.

It seems to be a holiday season as many of our B-town beauties are on a vacation. We have already shown you how Maanayata was having a fun time with her family in Europe. We also showed you how the Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor was sizzling in with her hot pictures from the French Riviera.

In fact, the TV actresses like Mouni Roy and Hina Khan are also on a vacation mode.

Joining the row is another actress Malaika Arora. Although the place is unknown where she is vacationing, she is surely soaring the temperature high with her Instagram post.

Wearing a black monokini, she has posted a picture of her back with the caption, “Summer beckons.” She seems to be enjoying her holidays as she can be seen relaxing by the poolside.

Summer beckons 🌞🌊🥝🍒🤸‍♂️ A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

Malaika is one of those celebs of B-town for whom age is just a number. The 43-year-old actress is in the best of her shape as she regularly visits the gym. Although the mother of a teenage boy, Malaika is no less stunning than any of our young Bollywood actresses.

