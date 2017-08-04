Photos: Priyanka Chopra Pampering Her Niece Is The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Priyanka Chopra has a cute little niece and the actress can’t seem to have enough of her!

The Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has now turned an international star. In fact, she has been taking up more Hollywood projects than the Bollywood ones. And hence, she has been keeping away from the country. She is currently in the New York City for her next international venture.

Staying away from home and family can easily make anyone feel homesick. But there is something in the foreign the land that is keeping the actress feel like being around the family. Priyanka has got a very cute niece who is getting showered with all the pampering and love that the actress has to offer.

The ‘Baywatch’ actress is surely fond of kids. Many times we have seen how well she gels with little toddlers. In fact, she herself keep sharing her pictures via her social media accounts where she can be seen sharing a good rapport with kids.

Priyanka has again shared a picture of herself which sees the actress pampering a baby. And this time the baby is none other than her own niece. The cute little girl’s name is Shireen and it seems that the actress is not having enough of her!

Shireen is dressed in a navy blue polka dotted baby wear. And Priyanka seems to have just come out of the shower as she is wearing a bath robe and her hair is wet.

Posting the picture on Instagram, she writes, “Masi and baby.. @shireen_shiva_rose.”

Masi and baby.. @shireen_shiva_rose ❤️❤️❤️🌸😍 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 3, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT



Sharing an adorable close-up snap of the toddler, she captions it as, “Little miss Shireen.. very curious aren’t we.. @shireen_shiva_rose @chickyp85”

Little miss Shireen.. very curious aren’t we.. @shireen_shiva_rose @chickyp85 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 3, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the film ‘Isn’t it Romantic’ with Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. She will also soon start shooting for the third season of the TV series ‘Quantico’.

