PHOTOS: Ram Gopal Varma And Anurag Kashyap Caught Kissing Each Other In Public

Ram Gopal Varma is kissing Anurag Kashyap for his se*y mind!

The Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma seems to have forgotten the past when he mocked Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Phantom’. Both of the filmmakers were seen bonding really well when they met at a restaurant.

To everyone’s shock, they were even seen kissing each other with a wide smile on their faces. And we think that RGV got so happy with the pictures that he has shared them multiple times on his Instagram page, but each time with a different caption.

Sharing one of those pictures, RGV says, “No matter what all horrible people think about us I doubt they will suspect our se*ual orientation ..But we truly love each other.”

No matter what all horrible people think about us I doubt they will suspect our sexual orientation ..But we truly love each other A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

He even wrote, “Just met Anurag Kashyap at a restaurant and his lips on my cheek felt better than a most se*iest girls lips on my mouth.”

Just met Anurag Kashyap at a restaurant and his lips on my cheek felt better than a most sexiest girls lips on my mouth A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Explaining the reason of their good bond, RGV wrote, “I hate gays bcos I don’t like any1 who doesn’t like women but connecting point with Anurag is we both like women and our kiss is an acknowledgement of our common love for women.”

I hate gays bcos I don’t like any1 who doesn’t like women but connecting point with Anurag is we both like women and our kiss is an acknowledgement of our common love for women A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

He even revealed the reason for kissing Anurag as he wrote, “A kiss is not a se*ual expression but the purest form of love which can happen between mother and child or thickest friends or bitterest enemies ..but my kiss to Anurag is for his se*y mind.”

A kiss is not a sexual expression but the purest form of love which can happen between mother and child or thickest friends or bitterest enemies ..but my kiss to Anurag is for his sexy mind 😍 A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

What do you all think about these pictures? Tell us in the comment section!