Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur And Others At Star-Studded Aamir Khan’s Dangal Screening!

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Dangal has finally hit the screens today but a day before the release, the makers of the film hosted a star-studded special screening in Mumbai. Aamir Khan’s Dangal girls Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh were seen at the screening with their family. Also seen were Zaira Wasim, who plays a young Geeta and Suhani Bhatnagar, who plays a young Babita in Dangal, at the premier night.

Aamir Khan arrived at the screening of his film with wife Kiran Rao. The duo looked adorable together as they posed for the shutterbugs. Also seen at the screening were Jeetendra, Sakshi Tanwar, Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber, Sonakshi Sinha with father Shatrughan Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira, Sunidhi Chauhan, Bhumi Pednekar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi with his wife Maria, Yami Gautam, Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chadda, Neha Dhupia, Vidya Balan, Rakesh Roshan, Juhi Chawla, Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Mandana Karimi and many others were clicked at Dangal screening.