Photos: Rani Mukerji’s No Hair, No Make Up, No Filter Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Khan

Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, recently opened her new store Gauri Khans Designs in Mumbai.
Gauri Khan is an interior designer by profession. Many of her family and close friends visited her today. Amongst a few of her Bollywood friends were actress Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, filmmaker Farah Khan.
Gauri posted a selfie with Rani and wrote, “Welcome Rani … no hair , no make up ,no filters .. …. coffee with Rani #gaurikhandesigns,”
Gauri Khan shared a picture of Sussanne and wrote, “The outdoor urns will look amazing on your terrace ….great selection @suzkr #gaurikhandesigns.”
Gauri had also shared a picture of Farah Khan. She wrote, “Farah !!!!!! We are officially open you better purchase the TOWELS you promised. @farahkhankunder.”
Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a really strong bond. Their friendship is like an open book with no secret.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had recently taken off to Los Angeles for a family vacation. The superstar along with wife Gauri Khan and kids was having a family time away from work and busy schedules.
Gauri Khan recently shared a picture of her relaxing by the beach with kids Suhana and AbRam. Gauri shared the picture with a caption, “The classic stretch of sand#malibubeach”
