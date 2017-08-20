Photos: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Arrive Together At Ritesh Sidhwani’s Birthday Bash

The Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone was seen at friend Ritesh Sidhwani’s birthday bash

Amidst breakup rumors, the cute couple Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone came together for their common friend Ritesh Sidhwani’s birthday party last night. The party saw quite a few celebrities but Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made news for an appearance!

Ranveer Singh was spotted driving his car to the party venue with girlfriend Deepika Padukone in the backseat.

The ‘Befikre’ actor was dazzling in a rainbow colored sequined jacket from the Spring Womenswear Collection designed by Manish Malhotra. The actor walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra this year. Ranveer Singh came straight from the Lakme Fashion Week 2017 to the party thus owing to his snazzy attire. He paired it with a fedora, black shoes, and black jeans.

Deepika Padukone went simple with a white sleeveless tank tee and jeans. The couple left the party together in the same car but this time sitting in the backseat together and even smiled for the media.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be making another appearance together on screen in the big-budget film ‘Padmavati’. The actress will play the role of the Queen Padmavati while Ranveer Singh will play the character of Allaudin Khilji in the historical adaptation.

Actor Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in the film. ‘Padmavati’ is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is slated for a November 17th release this year.