Photos: Ranveer Singh Gifts Himself A Car On His Birthday And Takes Deepika Padukone For A Drive!

Ranveer Singh takes Deepika Padukone on a long drive in his new car to ring in his 31st birthday.

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never shy away from flaunting their PDA in public. The two are extremely fond of each other and never shy away from expressing it publicly. Last night, the powerhouse Ranveer Singh was spotted once again with Deepika Padukone on a long drive.

However, this time it was quite special as Ranveer celebrates his 31st birthday today. Ranveer ringed in his birthday with none other than his rumoured girlfriend, Deepika Padukone. The duo was spotted together late in the night as they drove off for a dinner date. Looks like Ranveer made sure to be with his ladylove on the big day.

Ranveer Singh went to pick up his ladylove and then the two drove off for a quite dinner at Taj Colaba last night. Well well, Ranveer has gifted himself a new set of wheels on his birthday and the first person he took off for a drive was Deepika. Of course, she had to be the first one. We just can’t get enough of the adorable pictures of the two. One can see in the photos. how cutely Ranveer stares at Deepika as she gets off from the car.

Ranveer’s 31st birthday has started on an amazing note, we are waiting to know how the actor will celebrate his birthday ahead in the day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh has geared up to play Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, ‘Padmavati’ that also stars Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Here’s wishing Ranveer Singh a very Happy Birthday!

