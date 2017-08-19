Photos: Ranveer Singh SLAMS Breakup Rumours, Takes Deepika Padukone Go On A Dinner Date

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted on a dinner date last night. The two are setting couple goals by twinning in the same color outfits.

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have never publicly acknowledged their rumoured relationship, but the duo have been spotted together on numerous occasions. The two were spotted once again while stepping out of a nightclub in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

The alleged couple was spotted wearing matching outfits in blue. Ranveer looked dapper in sky blue outfit while Deepika pretty in a floral blue outfit. However, this time the two looked quite uncomfortable while posing for the shutterbugs. Ranveer, who is always smiling for the paparazzi while spotted with ladylove Deepika, didn’t even look at the cams. He straight way walked towards the car along with Deepika.

Recently, speculations were doing rounds that all’s not well between Deepika and Ranveer Singh. However, these pictures are a proof that the two are going strong.

Lately, a picture of Deepika Padukone kissing rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh from a behind-the-scenes video at a Vogue photoshoot has gone viral. The black-and-white picture, reportedly taken in 2015, shows the rumoured couple kissing each other.