Photos: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Ring In New Year Together!

New mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan have not stopped partying. She had an amazing Christmas celebration with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and her girl gang.

Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20 and the mommy is seen breaking all the limits and is setting a right example for all the ladies out there.

Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were spotted partying at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s residence.

Karisma shared two pictures of welcoming the New Year. In one we see cousins, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor posing for a selfie, while in the other Ranbir is taking a selfie with Karisma and Saif.

Karisma’s red eye glasses that reads ‘Happy New Year’, just cannot be missed.

The captions of the pictures reads with hashtags– #happynewyear#family👨‍👩‍👧‍👦#cousins#love#celebrate#newbegining #happynewyear🎉#familytime❤️#lovetoall

#happynewyear#family👨‍👩‍👧‍👦#cousins#love#celebrate#newbeginings✨ A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:11pm PST