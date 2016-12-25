Photos: Saif-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Son Taimur’s First Christmas Party!

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bundle of joy, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, has become a talk of the town since his birth. Just a few hours after birth, the little baby boy started trending on social media platforms. The prince charming of the royal couple is already a star and one can’t stop talking about.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son Taimur gave a warm welcome to their guests at their residence on Christmas eve. Saif’s kids Ibrahim and Sara were spotted, his sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Khemu, mother Sharmila Tagore showed their presence. Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor, sister Karisma and her children Samiera and Kiaan, Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal and other family members were spotted.

Amrita Arora Ladak, who is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best friend, posted the picture of the entire girl gang including Kareena’s sister Karisma and Malaika Arora Khan on her Instagram account. Kareena looked gorgeous in a red dress.

This was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little bundle of joy, Taimur’s first Christmas party! Fans can’t wait to see more pictures of the little star kid.

Theeeee girl gangggggg🍷😘❤️Merry xmas 🎁🙏🏼🍷😘❤️N we are backkk👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:39am PST

Yeahhhh baby😘❤️🙏🏼 A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:27pm PST

Hysterical😂 A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:33pm PST