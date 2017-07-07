Photos: Sajid Nadiadwala Celebrates Wife Warda Nadiadwala’s Birthday In A Most Special Way

Warda Nadiadwala, the wife of prolific producer – director, Sajid Nadiadwala, celebrated her birthday today with the NGE family.

Warda, who is known to be one of the lowest profile personalities of the industry celebrated her day in a close-knit affair.

The day was made special with husband Sajid Nadiadwala taking charge of the occasion and turning a perfect host for the guests. All the preparations for Warda’s special day were overlooked by Sajid Nadiadwala himself.

The family affair had a cake cutting ceremony, with a personalised cake along with food and drinks for all, amidst the warmth and glee of the household.

Sajid Nadiadwala initially had plans to whisk Warda to Dubai for a luxurious vacation, however, his work commitments had the filmmaker opt for alternative celebrations in the city.

Sajid Nadiadwala is currently running an extremely busy work schedule with the camera rolling for Judwaa 2 along with gearing up for the film’s September release, in addition to the pre-production work for Baaghi 2 as well as other several projects that he is caught up with.

In pictures, Sajid Nadiadwala, son Sufyan Nadiadwala, Warda’s sister Uroosa Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala’s sister Afeefa Sayed and NGE family i.e. the office staff are seen having a gala time as they celebrate the birthday of the ‘Queen of NGE family’.

Here’s wishing Warda Nadiadwala a very Happy Birthday!