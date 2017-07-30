Photos: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor At Zee Entertainment Awards 2017

Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 was held in Mumbai on July 29, 2017 and many Bollywood and TV Celebs attended the award night.
Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan And Many Bollywood celebs graced the night. Tv actors Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were also present at the award show.
Alia Bhatt won Best actress award for Udta Punjab, Shahid Kapoor Won Best actor award for Udta Punjab, Amitabh Bachchan won Most Entertaining Actor in Drama – Male for Pink, Abhishek Bachchan won Most Entertaining Actor in Comedy – Male for Housefull 3, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won Most Entertaining Actor in Drama – Female, for Sarbjit.
Check Out All The Photos From The Big Zee Entertainment Awards
Yay…. Its the Bachchans Time… Congratulation for them… Amitabh Bachchan won most entertainment Actor in Drama – Male for Pink Abhishek Bachchan won most entertainment Actor in Comedy -Male for Housefull 3 Aishwarya Bachchan won most entertainment Actor in Drama -Female for Sarbjit At Big Zee Awards 2017 last Night…. #proud #AbhishekBachchan #amitabhbachchan #aishwaryaraibachan #bigzeeawards #zeeentertainment
Blessed to be a part of both films. 😊🙏 thank u #sajidnadiadwala sir – @wardakhannadiadwala, @sabbir24x7 sir n @remodsouza sir. … #Repost @teamtigershroff 🎉✨😍❤ congratulations @tigerjackieshroff for being adjudged “Best Action Hero – (#Baaghi)” & “Most Entertaining Dancer – #BeatPeBooty (#AFlyingJatt)” at #BigZeeAwards, tonight!
Blessed to be a part of both films. 😊🙏 thank u #sajidnadiadwala sir – @wardakhannadiadwala, @sabbir24x7 sir n @remodsouza sir. … #Repost @teamtigershroff 🎉✨😍❤ congratulations @tigerjackieshroff for being adjudged “Best Action Hero – (#Baaghi)” & “Most Entertaining Dancer – #BeatPeBooty (#AFlyingJatt)” at #BigZeeAwards, tonight!