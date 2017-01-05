Photos: Salman Khan’s Sister Alvira, Jaaved Jaaferi And Other Celebrities At Film Producer Abis Rizvi’s Funeral

Just like everyone in the world, people of Turkey were also celebrating the start of New Year but little did they know that they were heading to celebrate the last day of their life. More than two dozen foreign nationals celebrating the start of the New Year in Istanbul were the victims of the terror attack at a nightclub.

Abis Rizvi, a Mumbai-based builder, film producer and Khushi Shah, a resident of Gujarat were the two Indians who passed away in the attacks. Both lost their lives after the terror attack came during a New Year’s Eve party at a nightclub in Istanbul.

Yesterday after Rizvi‘s body reached Mumbai at 5 am from Turkey, the film producer and builder was given a farewell by B-town celebrities. The funeral took place at Rizvi house, Meena Mahal near Almeida Park in Bandra.

Salman Khan’s Sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ali Quli Mirza, directors Abbas–Mustan and many other producers and directors from the film industry arrived to bid adieu to Abis Rizvi.

Abis is the son of former Rajya Sabha MP Akhtar Hassan Rizvi and his brother Anjum Rizvi is also a film producer who had produced the critically acclaimed ‘A Wednesday’ among others.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

CLICK NEXT TO SEE MORE PHOTOS!