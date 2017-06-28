Photos: Sanjay Dutt’s Wife Maanayata’s This Picture in Red Swimsuit Is Too Hot To Handle

Maanayata Dutt shares another picture from her Europe trip where Dutt’s are enjoying their family time.

The Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been married to Maanayata and they look lovely together. The couple became proud parents to a pair of twins, Shahraan and Iqra on October 21, in the year 2010.

The lovely family is currently holidaying in Italy. While Maanayata and kids started their vacation earlier, the actor joined them later in France.

The beautiful lady has been keeping her fans updated with some of the loveliest pictures of her trip. `She is an active Instagram user and thus we get to see the lady enjoying with her family abroad.

Maanayata had earlier shared a picture in which she was seen sporting a swimsuit. She had also shared a click with her hubby Sanjay where the couple looks made for each other. Her pictures with the twin kids Shahraan and Iqra, are equally adorable.