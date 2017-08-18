Photos: Sara Ali Khan Starts Prepping Up With Sushant Singh Rajput For Her Debut Film Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan is going to make her debut in the Bollywood film industry with Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Kedarnath.

Another Bollywood star kid, Sara Ali Khan is all set to put her first step in the film industry. The young lady is the daughter of the actors and ex-couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She is all set to romance Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Kedarnath.

The young actress’s mom has been the one keeping a keen eye on everything related to her debut. Amrita was also seen joining Sara in the dinner meeting with the director and actor of her debut film.

And now it seems that Sara has started prepping up for the film. Recently, she was spotted with the leading man of his film, SSR. The two of them were seen sitting on opposite sides of each other while discussing about their film.

The director of Kedarnath, Abhishek Kapoor has shared a snap on the social media Twitter which sees the two of them being engrossed in a discussion. He has captioned the picture as, ““#nicetomeetcha its real when actors begin readings. And theres magic in the air #kedarnath #kriarj #balajitelefilms @GuyInTheSkyPics.”

Earlier, talking about the film, Abhishek had said, “Kedarnath is a love story that unfolds during the course of a pilgrimage. It’s important for me to look within and soak in the vast beauty of our country, culture and stories. India is a treasure trove of spiritual experiences that I want to present to the audience. This is a story that the world would love to watch.”

We are eagerly waiting to see Sara Ali Khan on the big screen!

Going to give her a tough competition will be Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor who is also very soon going to make her debut.

