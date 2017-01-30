Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar And Others At Keshav Reddy And Veena’s Big Fat Wedding!

Bollywood and South celebrities including Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Sridevi , Sooraj Pancholi, Huma Qureshi, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sophie Choudry and who’s who from the industry was present at a big fat wedding of Keshav Reddy and Veena in Hyderabad on January 29, 2017. The one-week long wedding was a starry affair as A-listers from South, as well as Bollywood industry, were present under one roof to bless the newly wedded couple.

The celebrities were seen high on glamour and in their best traditional looks like never before. Actress Sridevi like always grabbed all the eyeballs with her amazing style statement and yes, not to be forgotten, her gorgeous daughters Khushi and Jhanvi Kapoor nailed it with their hot looks. B-town beauty Raveena Tandon picked off-shoulder stunning gown at the sangeet ceremony of the newly married couple. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sarah Ali Khan grabbed all the eyeballs with her stunning and elegant look in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga at the wedding.

Here are the amazing starry pictures from the wedding that you might not want to miss! CLICK NEXT!