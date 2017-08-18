Photos: Sridevi’s Daughters Jhanvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Take The Style Quotient To Another Level

Veteran actress Sridevi’s elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is killing it in hot backless top

Veteran actress Sridevi’s elder daughter and budding fashionista of Bollywood, Jhanvi Kapoor, is always in the limelight. While this celebrity kid is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut, Jhanvi is a talk of the town over her amazing fashion statements.

Even before stepping her foot in the film industry, Jhanvi Kapoor knows how to stay in the limelight with her stunning appearances. With her impeccable fashion style, she has managed to create quite a wave. Often chased by paparazzi on airports, B-town parties, family outings, this poised young lady always looks camera-ready like her stylish mom, Sridevi.

Jhanvi surely knows how to balance her style and this time she was spotted in another hot appearance at mom Sridevi’s birthday bash, that happened last night at Manish Malhotra’s house.

Jhanvi pulled off the shimmery backless top with denim and a pair of blue shimmery heels. She carried the stunning top confidently and with ease. However, her choice of heels could have been better. The minimal makeup and natural wavy hairdo completed her look in the best stylish way. She surely stole the show from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was also present at the party.

What do you think about her party style? Let us know in the comments below.

