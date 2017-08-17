Photos: Sunny Leone Gets Mobbed By Thousands Of Her Fans, Here’s How She Reacts!

While the actress Sunny Leone reached Kochi for an inauguration event, she was mobbed by thousands of her fans!

The Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has got an ample amount of fan following in India. Her looks and her sizzling moves in her dance numbers are enough to make a person go crazy. It was at the time of her last item song Laila Main Laila from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees that her fans had gone crazy. Her fans in Kolkata were throwing money at the screens.

And now this time it is the city of Kochi who has gone mad to catch a glimpse of the actress. Sunny had visited Kochi for an inauguration event. And she was mobbed by literally thousands of her fans!

Expressing her happiness on social media, Sunny shared a video captioning it as, “No words…Can’t thank the people of Kochi.Was so overwhelmed by the love&support.Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala!Thank you #fone4”

She also shared a snap writing, “My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi”

Even the actress’ husband Daniel Weber could not control himself from sharing the pictures of the crowd which had turned up to see his wife. He wrote, “Meanwhile in Kochi !!! @SunnyLeone’

And Sunny reacted to his post by writing, “This is hilarious. I’m still in shock at how many people came out today! Love!!”

While the actress could safely return from the crowd, she did not forget to thank the police of the city for safeguarding her. She tweeted, “Just wanted to take a min to say thank you to the @KochiPolice for making me feel so safe among the thousands of people.”

Talking about the work front of the actress, she is going to be seen in dance numbers in films Baadshaho and Bhoomi. She is also going to be seen in the film Tera Intezaar with Arbaaz Khan.