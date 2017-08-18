Photos: Turkman Gate Victims Watched Indu Sarkar In Delhi

A special screening of the critically acclaimed Madhur Bhandarkar film, ‘Indu Sarkar’ was held in Delhi yesterday. The event was hosted by the Hon Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

Political bigwigs such as L.K Advani, Pratibha Advani, Subramaniam Swamy, Ram Vilas Paswan, Minister of State for civil aviation, Jayant Sinha and other prolific people like Sanjeev Balyan and Prabhu Chawla attended the screening.

What stole the show was the presence of the Turkman Gate victims who were a witness to the massive slum demolition drive that took place in 1975 during the period of Emergency. Watching the film made them emotional. Director of the film Madhur Bhandarkar was also present at the screening.