Photos: Tusshar Kapoor Snapped With Son Laksshya At His School

The Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor is a proud father of a baby boy named Laksshya Kapoor. The actor decided to become a single parent as he opted for IVF and became a father of a boy through surrogacy in June, last year.

It was very recently when we had shown you all the pictures of the toddler’s first birthday party. And now the cute little munchkin has been spotted again. This time it was with his father, where the actor is carrying him in his arms at the kid’s play school.

These photos prove that Tusshar is a doting dad! Check out the pictures here…