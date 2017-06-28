PHOTOS: Urmila Matondkar Celebrates Eid With Husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Urmila Matondkar wishes everyone a happy Eid with her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir.

The Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar has been missing from the big screens for quite a while now. It was last year in the month of March when the actress got married to a Kashmiri businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir. Since then she has mostly been away from the film industry.

But the actress has been keeping in touch with her fans via the picture sharing site Instagram. The actress also celebrated the festival of Eid and wished everyone a happy and peaceful Eid.

Posting a picture of herself, Urmila wishes, “May you be blessed with #peace n #prosperity on Eid-ul- Fitr and #always #countblessings #bethankful #gratitude #love #peace #eidmubarak.”



There is another picture where the actress can be seen in all smiles with her husband and also her pet dog.

EID with family #urmilamatondkar #urmila #eidmubarak #bollyholics__ A post shared by BOLLYHOLICS (@bollyholics__) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT



Earlier also, the actress had wished everyone a happy month of Ramadan with her Instagram post saying, “#ramadan month of #peace #forgiveness #generosity and self reflection Wishing everyone a peaceful n blessed month happy Ramadan”

#ramadan month of #peace #forgiveness #generosity and self reflection 🙏🏼Wishing everyone a peaceful n blessed month 😇 happy Ramadan A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial) on May 26, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

There are reports that Urmila, who is a graceful dancer, might be making a comeback on the big screen with a dance number in Irrfan Khan starrer film. We have already seen her grooving on dance numbers like ‘Kambakht Ishq’, ‘Shabba Shabba’, ‘Tanha Tanha’ and ‘Chamma Chamma’. It will be interesting to see her back on the big screen!

