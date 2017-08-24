Photos: Varun Dhawan With Girlfriend Natasha Dalal On A Date

Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan takes girlfriend Natasha Dalal on a dinner date.

The highly talented actor Varun Dhawan, who has currently geared up for the promotions of his upcoming film Judwaa 2, was spotted on a dinner date with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Well, Varun Dhawan has always avoided when asked about his alleged girlfriend Natasha Dalal but their public appearances are a proof that the couple is going strong.

Last night, the two were spotted stepping out of a restaurant together. The two are spending a lot of time together. Just recently, the adorable couple was spotted at the airport after their short vacation.

Varun Dhawan made a casual yet cool appearance while Natasha looked pretty in a white off-shoulder peplum top and black trousers. The two looked adorable and much comfortable on being clicked by paparazzi.

Varun Dhawan has been in a steady relationship with Natasha Dalal, who is a designer by profession, for many years now. The couple evaded the media glare for quite some time but now, are very much comfortable on attending parties and other events together. Natasha Dalal is quite a part of Varun’s family and is often spotted at actor’s family dinner parties.

Recently, during an interview Varun was asked about his girlfriend Natasha The actor said, ‘‘I have never hidden about my relationship, I have been spotted on several occasions. I have never spoken about it openly, that’s because the media makes different stuff and versions with it. They make you fight, break up, patch up, this and that.” He further said, “And she is not from the film line and as much as I can protect her from the crazy ogling, logging everything. I am protecting my personal life because for me that’s my sanctity. When I am done with shooting and home, that’s my reality check.”

Talking about his marriage plans, Varun Dhawan added, “Honestly, we have not thought that much ahead. I just want to say that some times you find that someone and that connection is formed. Then everything else you think beyond an end of the life, it actually doesn’t matter. Certain relationships get there. There are certain connections and bonds which will pull you and make you do these things, you will not do for everyone.”

