Photoshopped Picture Of A Pregnant Deepika Padukone With Ranveer Singh Is Going Viral

The picture sees a pregnant Deepika Padukone posing with Ranveer Singh!

Before any of you jump to any conclusion, we would like to tell you that the actress Deepika Padukone is not pregnant. Neither is this photo with Ranveer Singh real.

The photo is just a photoshopped outcome of one of the fan pages of the couple – Ranveer and Deepika. The couple’s fan pages are one of the most active ones on the social networking sites and they are always updated with their stars are up to.

We have seen some of their creative works by now, but we must say that this one steals the show!

In the photo, we can see a pregnant Deepika Padukone posing with Ranveer Singh at a red carpet event. The fan has photoshopped the belly of the actress giving her a baby bump. The picture has been captioned as “This should have happen this till now #Deepveer”

This should have happen this till now 🙄♥️ #Deepveer pic.twitter.com/ulvdARZWq7 — Shilan ⚔ Khilji (@ranveershoney) June 27, 2017

Well, it will be interesting to see how the actors react on it if they choose to react at all!

Talking about the work fronts of the actors, they are together working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama ‘Padmavati’. The film will have Ranveer playing the role of Alauddin Khilji and Deepika as Queen Padmini.

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor in the role of Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, Queen Padmini’s husband. It is expected to hit the theatres is Diwali, this year.

