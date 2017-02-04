In Pics: This Bollywood Actor Kept His Wedding Under Wraps For Almost A Year!

Remember Girish Kumar Taurani, the actor from Prabhu Dheva’s Ramaiya Vastavaiya? The actor had vanished totally since his last film Loveshhudha but is back again in the limelight with a shocking revelation. Girish in his recent interview revealed about his life that includes his one-year-old marriage to longtime girlfriend, Krsna. Yes, the actor had hidden his marriage for almost one year now and is all set to celebrate his first marriage anniversary on February 11.

As per reports, Girish tied the knot last year amid close family and friends in Jodhpur. In an interview, Girish revealed that he has kept his marriage under wraps for almost one year only to not affect his career. The actor also revealed that he proposed his longtime girlfriend while she was working on her laptop. Yes, he proposed her and went down on his knees in his pajamas. Isn’t that so awesome? Following a traditional wedding, the couple went for honeymoon in Europe

Meanwhile, Girish is looking for a good script to make a comeback into acting. He is also helping his producer dad Kumar Taurani with some music for his films.

Take a look at the beautiful pics of the couple!

