In Pics: Disha Patani Was As Gorgeous In Her Teenage Days As She Is Now!

Some old pictures of Disha Patani have surfaced on internet, which are going viral.
Disha Patani rules over many hearts after she went famous because of her role in Indian cricketer, MSD’s biopic. She was playing the role of Captain Cool’s first love, Priyanka in MS Dhoni: The Untold Love Story.
Disha’s million dollar smile and her pretty-cheerful face is loved by the youngsters. The Bollywood actress who was earlier a model, is very vibrant and hence loved by all. And to the delight of all the Patani fans, some old pictures of the actress have surfaced on the internet. The pictures are from her teenage days when she was just 17 years old!
These pictures have been posted by a fan page of the actress, who claims that it was Disha’s first photoshoot. We can see the actress looking extremely pretty in colorful sarees. Although, she is almost unrecognizable, but still she is looking as beautiful as she looks today.
The actress actually came into limelight with the Cadbury Dairy Milk ad. After working with Sushant Singh Rajput in the famous biopic, Disha also worked with his rumored boyfriend, Tiger Shroff in a music video, Befikra. She has also starred in Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga. She has received the award for best acting debut (female) at the famous Screen Awards and Stardust Awards.
There are also rumors swirling in the industry that she is going to star opposite Tiger Shroff, in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2.