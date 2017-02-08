In Pics: Neil Nitin Mukesh Gets Emotional During Thanksgiving Speech At His Engagement Ceremony With Rukmini!

Day 1 of the grand Neil Nitin Mukesh–Rukmini Sahay wedding commenced on a high note.

It was a beautiful sight to watch Neil Nitin Mukesh, Nitin Mukesh, Nishi Mukesh, Naman Mathur and Neha Swarup shake a leg. They danced to the tunes of Indian classical flute and dhol whilst greeting each of their guests. They who got a scented welcome with rose petal showers from the towering balconies of Radisson Blu Hotel. This hospitality continued from 12 noon to 5 pm while the sun set on the majestic landscape overlooking the lake.

The engagement festivities kickstarted late evening. The decor was dominated by an English vintage garden theme which was overlooked by Neil‘s mother. Right from the ethereal tree of life that branched out into an embedded carnation canopy consisting of 2lac flowers symbolizing the birth of a new association to open air tents decorated with silk drapes. The elaborate gourmet counter had a special counter allocated for Neil‘s favourite dish Lal Maas Dabeli which incidentally will be a constant fixture on the menu at every function since its Neil‘s favourite dish.

Neil‘s favourite flower cherry blossoms made up for a pretty sight at the entrance with a photo booth that read Love NR while holographic projections of Neil and Rukmini‘s name lit up the majestic decor of the palatial hotel. The music reflected in the overall ambiance with mammoth size gramophones placed artistically at the bar area. With focus given to minimal detailing, it was a refreshing sight to see the champagne glasses dressed in miniature tuxedos and gowns. Illuminators placed in pretty cage displays spread the warmth and light for the rest of night with temperatures dipping to some minus degrees celsius. Mukesh‘s legacy stood out regally at the entrance with a welcome note that had verses from Hum Tum Yug Yug Se and adding flavour to the night was Neil‘s father Nitin singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai during his thanksgiving speech. Right from the groom’s best friend and brother –in-law to the bride’s aunt and the groom’s father’s childhood buddies, everyone delivered a touching speech that took close family and friends down memory lane. Neil played the perfect gentleman as he escorted his mother-in-law to be to the stage as she delivered a touching speech and went a little emotional whilst mentioning that the toughest part is to give a daughter away but she was happy that her daughter was in the most apt and able hands.

Neil Nitin Mukesh states, “It is brilliant to see the family getting together. I’d like to call the big fat family gets together rather than the big fat Punjabi family. It all just feels like a family holiday”

It was a scene that popped straight out of a Bollywood flick when Neil went down on one knee and proposed to his lady love and proclaimed that her happiness made a world’s difference to him. Rukmini played a perfect sport and responded to the gesture with her own speech dedicated to her beau. This was followed by the ring ceremony, some champagne popping, cake cutting and some heavy duty dancing when all the middle aged aunties and uncles took to the dance floor on a freezing cold Udaipur night that reverberated by the beats of DJ Suketu.

Pic credits: The Wedding Story

