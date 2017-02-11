In Pics: Sussanne Khan Couldn’t Stop Leaving Hrithik Roshan’s Hand As They Head For Dinner!

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have parted ways but of late, the two have been inseparable. The two are seen hanging out with their son Hrehaan and Hridhaan on holidays along with their commoner friends. As well; Sussanne Khan has been a part of Hrithik’s Kaabil promotions in some or other way. No doubt Hrithik had a tough 2016 year, but Sussanne all the time stood by him as a friend. Their back to back appearance left many fans to question about their reconciliation.

Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Hrithik Roshan cleared that he is just friends with Sussanne and the two still love and care for each other. Hrithik said, “Sussanne and I are friends. We still love and care for each other. That’s about all. As for Sussanne and I being seen with Akshay and Twinkle, I must admit I’ve grown very fond of them.”

Well, Hrithik is currently living his life to the fullest and it seems, he has found a new friend in his ex-wife that completes his life. A day after Hrithik opened up about his bonding with the ex-wife, the two were seen partying hard with a few close friends at a suburban Mumbai hotel yesterday. In the photos, one can see Sussanne Khan adorably walking with Hrithik and just couldn’t stop holding his hand. How cute those pics are! They look adorable together!

