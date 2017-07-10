This Picture Proves That Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Son Taimur Is A True Nawab!

Taimur Ali Khan looks like a perfect nawab in this white kurta-pyjama!

The Bollywood star kid Taimur Ali Khan is probably being more in news than his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. We do not know if it is the toddler’s cuteness or his famous family-line, which makes him so popular amongst the audience.

Every now and then, there are pictures surfaced of the little munchkin which breaks the internet. Whether it is a small outing with mom Kareena or his appearance at someone’s birthday party, it is Taimur who always steals the limelight.

Now we have got hands on another picture of the baby where he is looking simply adorable. But what makes this picture different is that in this one, Taimur has donned his nawab look. Just like his father Saif Ali Khan, the baby looks like a perfect nawab in those white kurta-pyjama.

#taimuralikhan is the cutest star kid! A post shared by DDN (@dailydosenetwork) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Recently, the actress Kareena was asked upon as to who does Taimur look similar to – the Pataudis or the Kapoors. To this, the actress had replied saying that she feels he looks more like the Kapoors. She also said that she keeps arguing with Saif about Taimur looking more like a Pataudi or a Kapoor.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make a comeback with Rhea Kapoor’s ‘Veerey Di Wedding’. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in pivotal roles. It will go on the floors in August.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is next going to be seen in Akshat Verma’s ‘Kaalakaandi’. The film is slated to release on September 8, this year. He is also working on the remake of the Hollywood comedy ‘Chef’, which will be hitting the theatres on October 6, this year.

